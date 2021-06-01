Wasatch Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 334,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,011,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Boise Cascade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of BCC opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,761. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

