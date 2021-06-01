Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 184,313 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 2.24% of GAN worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 408,919 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth about $17,081,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth about $13,182,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 594,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 237,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $726.77 million and a P/E ratio of -20.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GAN Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

