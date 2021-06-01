Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 56,618 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.76% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,081,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $960.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.