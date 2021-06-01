Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 88,783 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,783 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of TreeHouse Foods worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

