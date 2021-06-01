Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,835 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of QAD worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in QAD by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

QADA stock opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.83 and a beta of 1.28. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

