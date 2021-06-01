Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 822,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of GTY Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GTY Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in GTY Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GTY Technology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 92.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

