Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 506,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 7.35% of Sandbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,976,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

Shares of SBG opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

