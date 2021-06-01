Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,014,683 BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,014,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.40% of BrainsWay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWAY. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

