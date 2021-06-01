Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,351,193 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.97% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Union Gaming Research started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $384.08 million, a P/E ratio of 563.00 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

