Wasatch Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 637,127 CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 637,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.23% of CrossFirst Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $758.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

