Wasatch Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,915 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 79,874 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of InMode worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in InMode by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.85.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

