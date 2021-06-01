Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 145,349 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,349 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 3.20% of Leaf Group worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Leaf Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 80,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Leaf Group by 191.9% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Leaf Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEAF. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of LEAF opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Leaf Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

