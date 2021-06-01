Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 30,458 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,458 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.81% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,170 shares of company stock worth $59,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.77, a PEG ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

