Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 6,570 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Agora worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Agora by 2,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,616,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,003,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agora by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ API opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on API. Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

