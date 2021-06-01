Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $10.73 Million Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,036,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.28% of Noodles & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $585.65 million, a PE ratio of -29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

