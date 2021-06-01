Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $19.16 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 941,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 62,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

