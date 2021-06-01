Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 2.78% of A-Mark Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRK stock opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $593.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.38.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $53,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,590 shares in the company, valued at $245,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $661,653.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $1,073,891. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

