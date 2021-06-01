Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,420,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 7.92% of FedNat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. FedNat Holding has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

