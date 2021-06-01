Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Systemax worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Systemax during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 151.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Systemax during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Systemax alerts:

Shares of SYX stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 6.88%. Systemax’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,921. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

SYX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.