Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Alamo Group worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after buying an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.85 and a 12-month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. Research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock worth $408,809 in the last ninety days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

