Wasatch Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,326 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.48% of Sharps Compliance worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $290,725.66. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders sold 329,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,690,068 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMED opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $230.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of -0.21. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

