Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $291.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.16 and a 200-day moving average of $253.47. Watsco has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

