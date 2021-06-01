Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $292.01

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Watsco alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.