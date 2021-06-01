Waves Enterprise Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $22.98 million and $619,294.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00062486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00295538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00189515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.01002046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.