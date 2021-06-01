WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Tops $540.06 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $540.06 million and $366.68 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00005014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00293315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.27 or 0.00188919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.23 or 0.01001536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.