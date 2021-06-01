Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Booz Allen’s shares have gained 11.6% in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in four of the past seven quarters. The company is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth. It is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise, a strong performance in the global commercial market and disciplined acquisition. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas like Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. On the flip side, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. High debt may weigh on its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is a concern.”

5/12/2021 – Booz Allen Hamilton is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.99. 20,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 39,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

