Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L Brands (LB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for L Brands (NYSE: LB):

5/24/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00.

5/11/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – L Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

4/13/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LB opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

