Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Altabancorp (ALTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – Altabancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

5/26/2021 – Altabancorp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

5/20/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

5/20/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/6/2021 – Altabancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Altabancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/27/2021 – Altabancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/16/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/14/2021 – Altabancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

4/6/2021 – Altabancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

ALTA opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $868.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altabancorp during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,619,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altabancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

