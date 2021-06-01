Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Héroux-Devtek (HERXF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS: HERXF) recently:

5/21/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Héroux-Devtek was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2021 – Héroux-Devtek had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/5/2021 – Héroux-Devtek was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HERXF stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

