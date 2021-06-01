Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Novavax (NVAX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Novavax had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $285.00.

5/12/2021 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novavax missed Q1 earnings estimates while revenues beat the same. The company is looking to file a regulatory application for its influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu, shortly. Per the company, if approved NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the clinical development of its COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. Delay in the authorization filing for NVX-CoV2373, hurt the stock severely. Such delays in vaccine development do not bode well. In absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate revenues from product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts also remains a woe. Competition for the COVID-19 vaccine is another area of concern for Novavax as several companies have already received authorization for emergency use of their respective vaccines.”

5/12/2021 – Novavax had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $338.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Novavax was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $285.00.

5/12/2021 – Novavax had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $365.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Novavax had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $317.00 to $294.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Novavax had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.40. 2,343,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,552. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.22 and a 200 day moving average of $172.25.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel K. King bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,285 shares of company stock worth $15,747,476. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Novavax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novavax by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

