Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sienna Senior Living (SIA)

Sienna Senior Living (TSE: SIA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$16.00.

5/17/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.50.

5/14/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$16.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.53. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$16.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently -531.07%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,270,780. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $357,707.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

