Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of WIA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. 51,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,913. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.