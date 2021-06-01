Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 235.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,442,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $229,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

