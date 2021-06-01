Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.59. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 24,248 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $975.80 million, a P/E ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $47,212,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,042,360 shares during the period. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,665,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 550,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

