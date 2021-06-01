WHALE Reaches Market Cap of $66.61 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for about $11.36 or 0.00031378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and approximately $398,172.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00061549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00295624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00188928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.74 or 0.00990707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00031355 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

