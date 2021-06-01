Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,237.14

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,237.14 ($42.29) and traded as high as GBX 3,242 ($42.36). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,182 ($41.57), with a volume of 336,337 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,830.56 ($36.98).

Get Whitbread alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,268.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,237.14. The stock has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.60.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.