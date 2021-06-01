William Crossland Buys 100,000 Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Stock

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) Director William Crossland purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,000.

William Crossland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, William Crossland acquired 100,000 shares of Thermal Energy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, William Crossland bought 100,000 shares of Thermal Energy International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,500.00.

Thermal Energy International stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.18. 93,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.48. Thermal Energy International Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$29.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.59.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

