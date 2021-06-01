Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $194.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.