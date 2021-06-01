Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading Up 0.4%

Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.