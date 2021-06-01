Wing (WING) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $19.63 or 0.00054307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $32.04 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,757,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,412 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

