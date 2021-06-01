Wings 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,324.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $14,324.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wings has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00130301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00083420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00020515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.01008621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.37 or 0.09752551 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

