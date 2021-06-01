WINk Trading 5% Higher This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00738908 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

