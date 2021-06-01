Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 166.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

