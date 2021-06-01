Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 65,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 213,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

