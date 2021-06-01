Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Up 34.7% in May

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 29th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of WTT opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.78. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

