Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 7,876 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

