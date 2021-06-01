WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.75. 2,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 26,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.