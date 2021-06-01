Wolves of Wall Street One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,560.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for approximately $140.08 or 0.00384321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $718,334.13 and approximately $35,560.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,128 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

