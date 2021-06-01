Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 1,964 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.95. The company had a trading volume of 213,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

