Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 3,578 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

